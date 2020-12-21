https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nj-nursing-homes-wont-get-covid-19-vaccine-this-week-missed-deadline

New Jersey nursing home residents won’t be getting vaccinated Monday — because state officials missed the deadline.

“In order to start on the 21st there was a deadline of the 7th … we missed that date by a day,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli admitted at a press conference Friday.

“We asked to start on the 21st and they said, ‘No, you’ll start on the 28th.’ It was as simple as that,” Persichilli said.

She blamed the “sheer volume of information that had to be inputted” for the more than 600 long-term care facilities, skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities for the missed deadline.

The mishap comes as New Jersey is also getting 20 percent fewer doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines through the end of the year.

The Garden State had been promised 492,075 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this month, but will only get 392,800, Persichilli said.

