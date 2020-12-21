https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-york-city-nightclub-bar-gathering/2020/12/21/id/1002499

New York City police over the weekend caught over 150 people at an illegal, underground nightclub in Queens that was violating coronavirus safety restrictions, the New York Post reports.

Law enforcement conducted the bust at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and have since charged a DJ, Andres Cadavid, and two people who were acting as security guards without a license with organizing a nonessential mass gathering, issuing a $15,000 fine.

“It’s very hard to identify who the organizers are. The three people we can identify as organizers were the two security guards and the DJ,” said city Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

The owner of the property has been charged with several fire code, warehousing, and alcohol sale violations.

Police said that they had previously observed large numbers of people entering an alley on Mayda Road where they were unloading alcohol. Fucito said that there were “enough cases to supply 170 people” with “different types of vodka,” and that police also found dozens of empty or partly-empty alcohol bottles around the area, including several high-end brands like Casamigos Tequila, Clase Azul Tequila, and Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.

The New York City Sheriff’s Office also recently busted an underground singers club in Queens and an illegal fight club in the Bronx.

