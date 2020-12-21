https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/new-yorks-andrew-cuomo-bigoted-white-commie/

There’s no demographic of people more bigoted and prejudiced than white liberals. To that I add, chief among them is Andrew Cuomo, Democratic governor of the morally bankrupt and near defunct state of New York.

Cuomo and his kind engage in the most rabid form of lies, bigotry and overt racism witnessed in the history of America, with impunity. They practice the same subjugation based upon color of skin as Democrats codified during Jim Crow. Even more reprehensible is the fact that they openly boast of it, and their lapdogs in the mainstream media then sing their praises.

During Jim Crow, white Democrats openly called blacks “niggers” and uneducated sub-humans incapable of thinking for themselves. That is exactly what Cuomo just did when he banned sales of the Confederate flag on so-called state property. That he also banned the swastika was nothing more than a blind intended to conceal his inherent racism.

June 24, 2015, I wrote: “The Confederate flag has never called me a nigger, but white liberals have. The Confederate flag has never threatened me with physical harm and called me sellout, Uncle Tom or any of a host of other vitriolic racial pejoratives, but white liberals, Muslims and blacks have.”

The Confederate flag is part of the history of America, and I cannot overstate my contempt for those who seek to rewrite and bastardize history. Cuomo isn’t showing respect for me or for any thinking Americans. I am black, and I can think for myself. I don’t need some bigoted white commie liberal telling me how I should view said flag. Especially when his kind condemn me for adhering to the Word of God.

We Americans can think for ourselves, and it’s the rankest form of dog whistle for white liberal Marxists, i.e., communists, to foment hatred based upon a flag – a flag, I might add, that I and countless numbers of others wear in varying presentations while riding motorcycles, a flag that for many is a symbol that has nothing to do with the history white Democrats created and proliferated by passing laws to ensure adherence to hate.

If Cuomo and those of his bigoted persuasion care so much about erasing what they have determined is a racist past, why isn’t he erasing the history of the late Sen. Robert Byrd, D-W.Va.?

Cuomo and his kind are attacking President Abraham Lincoln as a racist. In San Francisco school officials are removing President Lincoln’s name from schools. They are not alone in advocating the condemnation of our nation’s historical figures by labeling them racists.

The late Robert Byrd, however, remains the revered father and august champion of the Democratic Party. Disagreement pursuant to Lincoln’s overreach of the Constitution in the War Between the States notwithstanding, he was responsible for freeing the slaves vis-à-vis the Emancipation Proclamation.

Robert Byrd, in a 1944 letter to segregationist Mississippi Sen. Theodore G. Bilbo, wrote: “I shall never fight in the armed forces with a Negro by my side. Rather I should die a thousand times, and see Old Glory trampled in the dirt never to rise again than to see this beloved land of ours become degraded by race mongrels, a throwback to the blackest specimen from the wilds.”

Byrd was a high-ranking member of the white domestic terrorist group, the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). In 1946, Byrd wrote the KKK’s Grand Wizard, saying: “The Klan is needed today as never before, and I am anxious to see its rebirth here in West Virginia and in every state in the nation.”

Democrats led by Byrd filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1964 for 57 working days with Byrd personally filibustering the passage of the legislation for over 14 hours before finally and grudgingly acceding to the inevitability of the legislation’s passage. Byrd bitterly opposed the nomination of the late Thurgood Marshall in 1967; Marshall became the first black justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS).

Byrd opposed the nomination of Clarence Thomas to SCOTUS in 1991. Byrd stated his opposition was because he was offended that Thomas had injected race into the confirmation hearings when Thomas famously and rightly accused the racist Democratic opposition to his confirmation as a “high-tech lynching of uppity blacks.”

Byrd opposed anti-poverty legislation, saying:”We can take the people out of the slums, but we cannot take the slums out of the people.” Of course we all know whom “the people” were that he was referencing – they were the “blackest specimens from the wild.”

Byrd bitterly resented having to support creation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day national holiday, saying: “I am the only one in the Senate who must vote for this bill.” Supporting its creation was a means to salvage his legacy.

Andrew Cuomo isn’t opposed to the sale of Robert Byrd memorabilia on so-called state property. I’d tell Cuomo to his bigoted face that Byrd did more to harm blacks than the Confederate flag, which others and I wear proudly while riding motorcycles, has ever done.

The Confederate flag is an inanimate object people are able to form their own opinions about. Byrd’s actions, like those of all racist liberal Cuomo Marxists, were and are specifically intended to subjugate a free people.

