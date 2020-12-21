https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531227-no-2-gop-senator-efforts-to-overturn-election-would-go-down-like-a-shot-dog

Sen. John ThuneJohn Randolph ThuneCongress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline Negotiators resolve last-minute issues as COVID-relief bill moves toward finish line Congress clinches sweeping deal on coronavirus relief, government funding MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, warned on Monday that efforts to challenge the Electoral College vote in Congress next month would fall short in the Senate.

The GOP senator — who has publicly and privately pushed back against the effort being led by Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksGOP lawmakers are showing up more frequently on Newsmax The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Mastercard – COVID-19 relief, omnibus talks go down to the wire Sen.-elect Tuberville suggests he’ll back effort on challenge Electoral College vote MORE (R-Ala.) — argued that it would be futile to force both chambers to vote on an objection to the Electoral College vote that is “not going anywhere.”

“I mean, in the Senate, it would … go down like a shot dog,” Thune told reporters. “I just don’t think it makes a lot of sense to put everybody through this when you know what the ultimate outcome is going to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments come after a group of House conservatives met with President Trump Donald TrumpTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Congress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill MORE and Vice President Pence on Monday at the White House to strategize on the effort to challenge the Electoral College votes when Congress formally convenes to count and certify the votes next month.

“Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President’s legal team,

@freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress. I will lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan 6. The courts refuse to hear the President’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the People can!” Rep. Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceGOP lawmakers are showing up more frequently on Newsmax Top GOP lawmakers call for Swalwell to be removed from Intelligence Committee Republicans press FBI for briefing on efforts by Chinese government operatives to gain influence with lawmakers MORE (R-Ga.) tweeted about the meeting.

Big meeting today with @realDonaldTrump, @VP, the President’s legal team, @freedomcaucus and other Members of Congress. I will lead an objection to Georgia’s electors on Jan 6. The courts refuse to hear the President’s legal case. We’re going to make sure the People can! — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks has said he’s spoken with Senate Republicans who are receptive to his plan, though none have said they plan to object. Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has said he’s considering it, something that earned him public praise from Trump. A group of 2024 hopefuls is also being watched closely.

Thune said on Monday that he didn’t know of a GOP senator, or an incoming GOP senator, who had committed to challenging the election results on Jan. 6.

“I don’t know where they’re getting that. I’ve seen public statements from a couple of Republicans, incoming Republicans, but I don’t know that anyone is committed to doing it,” he said when a reporter noted that House Republicans claim that a senator supports their effort.

The push by Brooks and others to use Congress’s vote to prolong the election fight has put a spotlight on divisions between House and Senate Republicans, who have made it clear they are ready to move on.

Thune, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Surprise medical bill prevention included in year-end legislative package Congress to pass deal with 0 stimulus checks MORE (R-Ky.) and Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntOvernight Defense: AI co-pilots Air Force flight for first time | Government funding, COVID-19 relief hit last-minute snags | Top veterans groups call for Wilkie’s firing Overnight Health Care: Trump official pushed for herd immunity, calling for low-risk Americans to be infected | Congress close to coronavirus deal, including stimulus checks | US officials had to return Pfizer vaccine doses after they got too cold Sweeping COVID-19, spending deal hits speed bumps MORE (R-Mo.), a member of GOP leadership and the Senate Rules Committee chairman, used a private caucus call last week to warn members of the caucus against challenging the results on Jan. 6.

Several House Republicans have said they are backing Brooks’s effort, but to successfully force a debate and vote on his objection, he’ll need support from at least one GOP senator. That’s only happened twice since 1887, according to the Congressional Research Service.

If both a House member and a senator object, the two chambers would have to meet separately, debate the issue and then have a majority in both chambers vote to uphold the objection to a state’s slate. A lawmaker has never been able to successfully throw out a state’s results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

