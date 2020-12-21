https://www.theblaze.com/news/cuomo-nfl-ban-buffalo-bills-playoffs

The Buffalo Bills have had a heckuva season. Under the leadership of their star quarterback, Josh Allen, who has wowed analysts and prognosticators, the Bills cliched the AFC East Division Saturday with a win over the Denver Broncos. With two games to go, the 11-3 Bills have their fans — who haven’t seen their team take the division title since 1995 — in a tizzy, with expectations set pretty high.

But unfortunately for those diehards, they’ve not been able to watch a single game in person.

The reason for that is New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s edict that no one is allowed to attend a football game in person throughout the state of New York. Which means that all home Bills games have been played in an empty stadium — the Giants and Jets both play their games in MetLife Stadium, which is located in New Jersey.

However, now that the Bills are in the playoffs, Cuomo is itching to attend a game — and Albany watchers are wondering if maybe the governor’s wish to fulfill his own desires will prompt him to open the gates to the public.

Cuomo said Sunday that he would like to be at Bills Stadium when the Bills host a playoff game in January.

“I want to attend a Bills game,” he said on a conference call, the New York Post reported. “I’ve attended them in the past.”

Noting the Bills’ dominant performance over the Broncos, the Cuomo continued gushing, “It was a great game, by the way — that was just unbelievable. I mean really incredible. You almost sense the energy and the optimism and the confidence, the way they played, and Josh Allen was just unbelievable.”

The Post did not note whether the governor indicated that traveling across the state from Albany to Buffalo would count as “essential travel.”

Of course, the Cuomo administration still claims to be concerned about crowds and COVID spread — which is why he has continued his controversial and inconsistent dining bans that target New York City.

And it’s not just the stadium crowd Cuomo and his team are worried about, the Post noted. They’re also worried about partying members of the Bills Mafia in the parking lot should fans be allowed to watch games in person.

“The big issue here is tailgate parties,” New York state health commissioner Howard A. Zucker said, the paper reported. More from the Post:

Bills fans are known for wild tailgates before games, which have included people jumping through flaming tables. And fans have been itching to get together to revel in the Bills’ great season. Thousands of raucous fans even greeted the team at the airport early Sunday morning when they returned home from Denver after clinching a playoff berth.

HotAir’s Jazz Shaw asked, “Is Andrew Cuomo going to consider lifting that restriction before the vaccines have been widely distributed just so he can go watch a game? Even worse, would he really have the temerity to ask if he can be allowed to go sit in one of the skyboxes by himself to watch?”

