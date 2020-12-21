https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/obama-john-roberts-mystery-lawlessness/

It was recently (falsely) reported that in a closed-door meeting of the nine justices of the Supreme Court about the Texas lawsuit against election fraud, Chief Justice John Roberts was heard screaming profanities about President Trump and refusing to consider the Trump-favoring precedent of Bush v. Gore as he browbeat the group into rejecting the case. His justification, as supposedly overheard by a whistle-blowing staffer in the outer room, was that the Bush v. Gore contest was not attended by rioting, while this one is. While this story was factually false, it rings true emotionally and as a theory about John Roberts’ psychological profile seems highly plausible – enough so that this (now revised) article I wrote while thinking it was true should still be published.

When I first heard the story two thoughts immediately came to my mind. First was a reminder of Benjamin Franklin’s famous axiom “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” The second was that our Supreme Court was granting a “heckler’s veto” of the U.S. Constitution itself to Antifa fascists, and even the strongest conservatives on the court were willing to allow it, with only tepid dissent from our anchor-men, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. These are valid reactions regardless of the court’s motives.

Then, when I learned (the factually true report) that attorney Lin Wood was calling for Roberts’ resignation and suggesting that the chief justice was the “John Roberts” seen on uber-pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s Orgy Island in the company of Bill Clinton, the mystery of Roberts’ history suddenly made sense.

I remember how Roberts contorted himself into a pretzel to save Obamacare with an obviously fabricated pretext, and all the subsequent court rulings where he sided with the liberals amidst constant rumoring that Obama must have something on him.

As I contemplated this relative to the four-year anti-Trump rolling coup – in which all the key players have been increasingly exposed for their links to homegrown Marxism and/or allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party – I was reminded of the biblical prophecy of Hebrews 12:18-29, often paraphrased “everything than can be shaken will be shaken.” That describes today’s emerging civil war between patriotic constitutionalists and a vast web of criminal co-conspirators infesting our key institutions (led, I believe, by Barack Obama). As the MAGA movement gathers on the battlefield for a final showdown of good and evil that will decide the fate of America, everything that can be shaken is being shaken.

There are striking parallels between these current events and the prophecy of 2 Thessalonians 2:1-12.

“Now, brethren, concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ … we ask you, not to be soon shaken in mind … as if … the day of Christ had come. Let no one deceive you … for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed … who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped. … For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only He who now restrains will do so until He is taken out of the way. And then the lawless one will be revealed. … The coming of the lawless one is according to the working of Satan, with all power, signs, and lying wonders, and with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this reason God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie, that they all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”

In 1947 the U.S. Supreme Court did in fact set itself “above all that is called God or that is worshiped” in the case of Everson v. Board of Education, by making itself arbiter over the claims of all religions and requiring government to treat them all equally. That ended America’s legal status as “one nation under God” and replaced it with Secular Humanism (the religion of Marxism). In June 1961, the same “swing Justice” Hugo Black wrote the majority opinion in Torcaso v. Watkins defining Atheism as a religion equal to belief in God, empowering the Marxists to use the “equal protection” clause to purge Christianity from public life (starting with school prayer in ’63). Importantly, this occurred between May 1945 and August 1961 while the United States (the dominant Allied power) had de facto legal possession of the Pergamum Altar (the literal “Seat of Satan” of Revelation 2) in conquered Germany, until the Berlin Wall made it the property of the Soviet Union.

Since then the “mystery of lawlessness” in America has so fully matured that “unrighteous deception” has ensnared millions of Americans in a “strong delusion.” And the total conquest of our nation by the agents of the Father of Lies (John 8:44) is prevented only by “He who now restrains … until He is taken out of the way.” That’s unarguably Donald Trump in today’s political context, even if the prophecy means something else. And IF Trump (the last political barrier to the Marxist plot to “fundamentally transform America”) is taken out of the way, who do we all then expect to emerge as the mastermind of the campaign of lawlessness? Obama! Whom many (including me) have named an antichrist if not necessarily the Antichrist of 2 Thessalonians 2.

Have you been asking yourself how it is possible that so many people in power can be this corrupt? That is the “mystery of lawlessness.” Have you been tempted to deny the obvious conspiracy-in-fact of the elites and dismiss it as a “conspiracy ‘theory'” because you want so much for it not to be true? That is the lure of “unrighteous (self) deception” you MUST overcome. Have you noticed how so many people we thought were Christians seem to have lost their biblical worldview? That is the “falling away” that results from surrendering to the deceivers.

Everything that can be shaken is being shaken. In the midst of this we should hold fast to a strong HOPE that God will extend our reprieve by keeping Donald Trump in office (the battle is still far from over), but more importantly, we should be sure that our FAITH in Christ remains unshakeable, regardless of which way this goes.

