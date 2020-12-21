https://www.theblaze.com/news/oregon-state-police-declare-unlawful-assembly-as-anti-lockdown-protesters-storm-capitol

Oregon State Police declared an anti-lockdown protest at the Capitol in Salem to be an unlawful assembly on Monday, after demonstrators stormed the building as lawmakers met for a special legislative session.

Protesters broke doors and some pushed their way into the locked building, leading to arrests.

What are the details?

Fox News reported that the “Reopen Oregon” protest occurred during a single-day session where legislators met to vote on coronavirus-related measures after Gov. Kate Brown (D) issued an extension of Oregon’s state of emergency from Jan. 2 to March 3.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting:

The Oregon State Police declared an unlawful assembly as a growing number of protesters pushed their way through the Capitol doors chanting, “let us in” and “arrest Kate Brown.” Police officers donned gas masks as they squared off with protesters, some of whom carried firearms and bear spray, and many of whom were not wearing masks. Among the protesters were members of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group based in Vancouver, Washington, that attracts white supremacists and has engaged in violence.

Footage taken by OPB shows protesters breaking a pair of glass doors to the Capitol in an apparent attempt to enter.

Some demonstrators were able to make their way inside.

The San Francisco Gate reported that according to police:

While entering the building, protestors used chemical agents and bear spray against officers. At least two people were arrested after a smaller group of protestors were successful in entering a portion of the Capitol building. Outside protesters banged their fists against the doors chanting, “Let us in.”

KGW-TV reported that the bills set for consideration during the special session included “a proposed eviction moratorium that includes $200 million in relief for landlords and tenants, a restaurant relief package that includes a provision legalizing cocktails to-go, a bill that would protect schools from some coronavirus-related lawsuits and a measure that would transfer $600 million in to the state’s emergency fund for COVID-19 and wildfire-response and recovery.”

