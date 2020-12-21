http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qyrv83WQWmM/

Televangelist Pat Robertson said on Monday’s broadcast of “The 700 Club” that “erratic” President Donald Trump needed to “move on” and not run for president in 2024.

When asked if Trump should run in 2024, Robertson said, “I think it is a sideshow. I think it will be a mistake. My money would be on Nikki Haley. She would make a tremendous candidate. With all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does. People say he lies about this, that, and the other. To him, that is the truth. He had the biggest crowd on Inauguration Day. He had more people than ever. He was the most popular. He saved NBC with ‘The Apprentice,’ go down the line of things that really aren’t true. People kept pointing to them.”

He continued, “Because they loved him so much, he was so strong for the Evangelicals. The Evangelicals were with him all the way. But there was something about him that was good. God placed him in office. He has done a marvelous job for the economy.”

He added, “At the same time, he is very erratic, and he has fired people, fought people, he has insulted people, keeps going down the line. It is a mixed bag. I think it would be well to say. You have had your day. It is time to move on.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

