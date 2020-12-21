https://thehill.com/homenews/news/531213-pat-robertson-says-trump-lives-in-alternate-reality-and-biden-will-be-president

Televangelist media mogul Pat Robertson acknowledged on Monday that President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill Congress to approve .375 billion for border wall in 2021 MORE won the election, in conflict with President Trump Donald TrumpTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Congress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill MORE, who continues to fight the outcome of the election even after the Electoral College confirmed the results.

During an airing of “The 700 Club” on Monday, Robertson, who is considered a Trump ally, responded to reports that the Supreme Court had denied another attempt by the Trump campaign to invalidate votes in other states.

“I had prayed and hoped that there might be some better solution, but I don’t think — I think it’s all over,” Robertson said. “I think the Electoral College has spoken. I think the Biden corruption has not totally been brought to fruition, but it doesn’t seem to be affecting the Electoral College, and I don’t think the Supreme Court is going to move in to do anything.”

“I think we’re going to see a President Biden, and I also think we’ll be seeing a President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisGeorgia pastors blast Loeffler campaign criticisms of Warnock as ‘attack against the Black Church’ Biden taps senior Hoyer staffer to join administration’s communication team ‘Saturday Night Live’ unveils new Joe Biden after Jim Carrey’s exit MORE not too long after the inauguration of President Biden,” Robertson continued. “So just keep your eyes on the future.”

Christian Broadcasting Network correspondent George Thomas later asked Robertson if he thought Trump should run again in 2024, as reports have suggested he has said to allies privately.

“I think it will be a mistake,” said Robertson. “My money would be on Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyLara Trump leading Republicans in 2022 North Carolina Senate poll The Memo: Trump casts long shadow over 2024 Four reasons Donald Trump will likely become a spent force MORE. I think she’d make a tremendous candidate for the Republican candidate. You know, with all his talent and the ability to raise money and grow large crowds, the president still lives in an alternate reality. He really does.”

“People say, ‘Well, he lies about this, that,’ but, no, he isn’t lying. To him, that’s the truth,” Robertson said, referring to Trump’s claims of having the largest inauguration crowd, having the highest approval ratings and saving NBC with his show “The Apprentice,” which Robertson said “really aren’t true.”

Though still praising Trump, Robertson said the president’s behavior had been “erratic,” making note of the officials he has fired in the weeks since Election Day.

“It would be well to say, ‘You’ve had your day. It’s time to move on,'” Robertson said, addressing Trump.

Robertson had previously said in October that God had told him Trump would win the election, after which an asteroid would hit the Earth.

