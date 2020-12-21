https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/patrick-byrne-inside-scoop-heres-what-really-happened-at-5-hour-meeting-with-trump-photos/

Patrick Byrne details his Friday night meeting at the White House with Sidney Powell and General Flynn, accusing WH Counsel Pat Cipollone of leaking details to the New York Times.

Byrne also says Mark Meadows is lying to Trump to get him to concede.

“My involvement is I was in the room when it happened. The raised voices included my own. I can promise you: President Trump is being terribly served by his advisers. They want him to lose and are lying to him. He is surrounding by mendacious mediocrities.” In addition, any suggestion if there was talk of a military coup or martial law is also a flat lie. 100% false. I was there for 4 1/2 hours, I heard the entire conversation, that is a 100% fabrication.”

“I was there for the full 4.5 hour meeting. Claims that military coup/martial law were discussed is 100% fabrication. Trump is lied to by his own advisers, who tell staff “get the president to concede“ while they stall Trump. Meadows + Lawyers Eric, Derek, GC Pat Cippollone (leaker).”

Meadows and legal staff led by GC Cippolone reflexively shoot down every sober discussion or idea presented. Their frame of mind is automatic: “we better not try that, it may not work, it would hurt your reputation in the press…“ No kidding, they say stuff like that. Tell DJT. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) December 20, 2020

Pat Cippollone and two other lawyers. Eric and Derek. Meadows wants him to concede and transition also. — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) December 20, 2020

