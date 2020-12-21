https://www.oann.com/pelletier-normand-named-as-ceo-of-angry-birds-maker-rovio/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pelletier-normand-named-as-ceo-of-angry-birds-maker-rovio



FILE PHOTO: A company sign and an Angry Birds game character are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anne Kauranen FILE PHOTO: A company sign and an Angry Birds game character are seen at the Rovio headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anne Kauranen

December 21, 2020

(Reuters) – Finnish gaming firm Rovio, known for its Angry Birds games, said on Monday it had named Alexandre Pelletier-Normand as its chief executive, taking over from Kati Levoranta in January.

“Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio’s games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behavior,” chairman Kim Ignatius said in a statement.

Pelletier-Normand, former Gameloft executive, has led Rovio’s Games business since January 2019.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Toby Chopra)

