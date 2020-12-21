https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/new-poll-even-split-whether-fraud-corruption-marred-presidential-race

More than seven weeks after Election Day, a Just the News poll with Scott Rasmussen finds that only 47% of registered voters surveyed believe Biden won fairly in a secure election process. Another 47% believe there was some degree of voter fraud, with opinion in that group mixed on whether it was sufficient to change the outcome.

President Trump and his Republican allies continue to allege widespread voter fraud, while Democrats, echoed by much of the media, dismiss any election irregularities. Polls show voters sharply divided along partisan lines on the question.

Only 10% of Republicans polled think Biden won fairly in an election free of significant fraud, while 85% of Democrats believe that to be true.

Over a third of Republicans believe Trump won and the election was stolen.

This survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen from Dec. 17-19, 2020.

To see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

