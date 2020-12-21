https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/21/pork-is-heavy-covid-stimulus-bill-wheeled-around-congress-because-it-cannot-actually-be-physically-carried/

The omnibus/coronavirus stimulus bill is expected to be voted on later today, and it’s several thousand pages long:

There’s so much to the bill that it can’t even be carried around Congress:

The bill includes help for small businesses and $600 checks for each taxpayer, but obviously that isn’t all:

Um, yeah, just a few.

Here are just a few examples we’ve run across so far:

That would not be surprising.

