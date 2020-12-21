https://nationalfile.com/trump-confirms-he-spoke-with-great-gentleman-tommy-tuberville-projects-optimism-about-january-6-challenge/

President Donald Trump confirmed this week that he has spoken via telephone with Alabama Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville, and appeared to be feeling optimistic about Tuberville’s willingness to contest the electoral college results of the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

“I spoke to a great gentleman, Tommy Tuberville, last night, and he was so excited. He said, ‘You made me the most popular politician in the United States,’” Trump stated during an appearance on New York Radio station 770 WABC. “He said, ‘I can’t believe it.’ He’s great. Great senator.”

Tuberville had previously stated that he would “fight hard” for President Trump, as reported last week by National File:

In a video edited together by a left-wing activist on Twitter, Tuberville said “They’re going to steal it” in reference to the Senate runoff election in Georgia. He also showed support for President Donald Trump’s claims of a rigged election, noting “It’s impossible, it’s impossible what happened” in reference to Joe Biden’s purported victory. “We’re going to get that all corrected,” Tuberville promised. “Don’t give up on [Trump].” When asked to elaborate later on what “tricks up your sleeve” Senate Republicans may have to help with contesting the election, Tuberville stated, “Well, you see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House, we’re going to have to do it in the Senate.” “We’re going to fight hard,” Tuberville promised.

Tuberville appeared to waffle after those remarks went viral, however, telling Yellowhammer News last week, “They asked me, ‘Are you going to support President Trump?’ And, of course, I’m always going to support President Trump. He’s the best president of my lifetime and has done more for the people of this country and the state of Alabama than anybody. But we want to make sure we do the right thing.”

If Tuberville does choose to contest the election on Jan. 6, he would join a coalition of Republican representatives who have made the pledge to contest on behalf of President Trump, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL).

Republican Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have all indicated that they will not support the President on Jan. 6.

