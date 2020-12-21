https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-preparing-fight-back-mounting-evidence-voter-fraud-breaking-white-house-chief-staff-mark-meadows-trumps-fight-truth/

Firebrand lawyer Sidney Powell was spotted leaving the residence side of the White House on Sunday evening.

Powell has been leading the charge to challenge the election results, which many believe to have been fraudulent.

Sidney Powell was also at the raucous White House Oval Office meetings with General Michael Flynn and Patrick Byrne on Friday night.

Tonight White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tweeted out that President Trump is ready to fight back against the mounting evidence of voter fraud.

TRENDING: “Big News Coming Out Of Pennsylvania”- Trump Tweets: “Very Big Illegal Ballot Drop”

This is exceptional news for the country and for President Trump.

Several members of Congress just finished a meeting in the Oval Office with President @realDonaldTrump, preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud. Stay tuned. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) December 21, 2020

UPDATE– Also attending the White House meeting tonight were GOP representatives:

Rep. Mo Brooks

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Scott Perry

Rep. Louie Gohmert

Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor-Greene

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

