https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/essential-workers-elderly-vulnerable/2020/12/21/id/1002576

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, boldly called out and said what most of America is thinking: The elderly and vulnerable should be getting the vaccine before lawmakers.

She ripped the “heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats” for their misaligned priority list for the next wave of vaccines and call on everyone under the age of 65 in Congress to refuse taking the vaccine before American seniors.

Gabbard tweeted with a video Monday:

“Heartless, arrogant, unelected CDC bureaucrats have decided that the lives of elderly Americans don’t count. They’re recommending 100 million ‘essential workers’ (i.e. healthy people working at liquor stores or phone companies) can get the vaccine before our grandparents.”

She continued in ensuing tweet:

“This is immoral and bad health policy. I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me.”

