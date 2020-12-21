https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-mo-brooks-americans-must-urge-congressmen-to-block-electors-from-disputed-states_3627643.html

The outcome of the count of the Electoral College votes in Congress during the joint session on Jan. 6 rests on the shoulders of voters who should call their representatives and demand they reject electors sent from states where the results are in dispute over allegations of fraud and misconduct, according to Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.)

“The only thing that will get the congressmen and senators to do what is right for our country on this issue of voter fraud and election theft is active participation by American citizens who want honest and accurate elections. Now, can American citizens actively participate? Very simply, they have to call their congressmen and their senators and demand that they support this effort to protect our election system from fraud and illegal conduct,” Brooks told The Epoch Times on Dec. 21.

“And the way in which our congressmen and senators do that is by rejecting the Electoral College votes of those states who have such badly flawed election systems as to render the reported election results unreliable and inaccurate.”

Brook was the first congressman to say that he plans to challenge electoral votes when they are counted by Congress on Jan. 6. One member of the House and one senator are required to lodge a challenge. No senator has yet committed to joining the challenge.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect despite standing legal challenges by President Donald Trump to the results of the elections in seven states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. The Republican electors in these states cast procedural votes for Trump on Dec. 14.

McConnell has also urged Republican senators to not join in on the challenge, arguing that it will create harmful optics for the party.

“That is immaterial,” Brooks said in response to McConnell’s comments. “What is important is how the vote looks in the United States of America. The issue is going to be very simple. Are members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate going to support or acquiesce to voter fraud and election theft or are they going to fight it, bearing in mind that our election system is the underpinning of our republic? If you do not have an honest and accurate election system, you have no Republic.”

Brooks made the remarks before heading to the White House for a meeting on the same topic.

A number of other House Republicans have joined Brooks to say they’ll challenge the electoral votes, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and four representatives-elect who will begin their terms on Jan. 3, 2021: Barry Moore (R-Ala.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Brooks said there are more than enough House members on board to challenge each of the seven disputed states. He left it up to the individual senators to announce their intent on joining the challenge.

“The issue is not whether there will be a senator who will join this effort on the Senate side. The issue is how many are going to join us,” Brooks said.

Critics of Trump’s legal effort and the related electoral challenge in Congress claim there is no evidence of widespread, outcome-altering election fraud. Many point to the dozens of election lawsuits dismissed by state and federal courts. The vast majority of the lawsuits were dismissed on procedural grounds rather than the merits of the evidence.

Brooks, who has served as a prosecutor and a district attorney in Alabama, said “the evidence of voter fraud is overwhelming and compelling.”

“I don’t think there is any question whatsoever, but that there has been a lot of voter fraud and election theft. So much, in fact, that it’s quite clear to me that this election has been stolen by the socialist Democrats,” Brooks said. “Not only this election but probably also any number of other elections that have received less attention than the race for the White House.”

