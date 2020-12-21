https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/omar-aoc-vaccine/2020/12/21/id/1002632

In a scathing Twitter post, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., criticized fellow members of Congress for jumping ahead of the elderly and frontline workers in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

The congresswoman’s comments appear directed partially at her fellow Squad member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who posted live video of herself getting the vaccine on Friday.

Ocasio-Cortez, 31, was able to receive the vaccine as part of the continuity of government established in the 1950s under President Dwight Eisenhower.

But Omar, noted that younger members such as herself should wait till others who are at higher risk are given the vaccines which have only recently begun being distributed and are in limited supply.

“It’s now clear that we don’t have enough vaccines for everybody and there is a shortage of supply, we have to prioritize those who need it most,” Omar tweeted Sunday. “That’s why it’s disturbing to see members be first to get vaccine while most frontline workers, elderly and infirm in our districts, wait.”

In response to a question, Omar tweeted later, “It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful. We are not more important then [sic] frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop.”

Others, including conservative Republicans, have joined the progressive Democrat. They include Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, 39, who slammed the decision on Monday. Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, 38, praised Gabbard’s comments.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has already had the coronavirus, and has immunity for a limited time, tweeted that he, too, would forgo the vaccine for now.

Omar’s father died of COVID complications earlier this year.

In addition to members of Congress, the vaccine was made available to the Supreme Court and White House staff. Vice President Mike Pence received the vaccine in front of cameras, as did President-elect Joe Biden.

President Trump, who also has opposed White House staffers getting the vaccine before the public, has not yet received the vaccine. He, too had suffered a bout with the virus in late October and was treated with polyclonal antibodies, giving him immunity for a limited time.

The treatment also requires a person to wait at least 90 days before receiving a vaccine, the New York Post reported.

Many high-profile persons who have received the vaccine on camera have said they have done so to assure the public the vaccine is safe, as polls have shown many fear possible side effects.

