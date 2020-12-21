https://mediarightnews.com/report-kyle-rittenhouse-fundraising-swag-operation-shut-down-after-complaint-to-printing-company/

A pro-Kyle Rittenhouse Twitter feed has posted a report that ‘Printful’ has stopped taking orders and put a hold on new orders for merchandise that the family was using to raise money for the 17-year-old charged with murder stemming from the Kenosha, WI riots.

Many claim that it was not murder but rather self-defense. Soon enough a jury will have to decide which one it was. Meanwhile, the family has been raising money for Kyle’s legal defense and possibly other uses.

It’s forbidden to actually praise Kyle Rittenhouse on some social media platforms, as they are treating the story as though Kyle is already practically guilty of something not yet fully litigated. The tweet reads:

“Our printing platform, Printful, has placed all unfulfilled orders on hold and denied any additional orders. They say it is because our merchandise violates their “Acceptable Use” policy. They had one complaint. We had over 400 orders. This is what they fear so much.” See tweet:

Image: Twitter Screenshot

According to WISN news, Gaige Grosskreutz, the left-wing protester who was shot and injured by Rittenhouse has an Attorney named Kimberley Motley. Motley is reportedly furious that Wendy Rittenhouse was allowed to run a site that was used to fundraise for Kyle. They reported in part:

Attorney Kimberley Motley represents Gaige Grosskreutz, the man injured in the August shooting.

“I’ve never seen this and frankly I think it’s vile and disgusting and in extreme poor taste,” Motley said of the merchandise.

We don’t know if Motley was the one who allegedly complained to ‘Printful’. Time will tell if the cancellation of their fundraising operation will be permanent. Previously we reported that Black Rifle Coffee disavowed any official association with Rittenhouse after Blaze affiliate Elijah Shaffer promoted their coffee with a picture of Kyle after he got out of jail due to his bond being covered.

After a lot of backlash, Black Rifle Coffee tried to partially backtrack and appear neutral because a good chunk of their fan base was partial to Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim. It’s unclear if that was a passing occurrence or if Black Rifle Coffee lost a chunk of their customers from that apparent PR disaster.

We will do our best to bring relevant updates to this saga as it continues.