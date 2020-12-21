https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rudy-giuliani-calls-audit-dominion-machines-key-states/

Rudy Giuliani called for an audit of Dominion voting machines in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin:

DISCOVERY: A 68% ERROR rate found in votes PROVES intentional fraud! PA, AZ, GA, MI, and WI should agree to let us audit the Dominion machines. If they didn’t cheat, what are they afraid of? We MUST have an audit! Rudy Giuliani’s analysis HERE: https://t.co/Ri9Q1GJMzF pic.twitter.com/FpTtVfS7bg — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 21, 2020

If they have nothing to hide, then why not allow an audit?

TRENDING: “Big News Coming Out Of Pennsylvania”- Trump Tweets: “Very Big Illegal Ballot Drop”

The Antirim County audit Rudy discusses was previously reported on by The Gateway Pundit:



This morning, Judge Elsenheiemer gave Matthew DePerno permission to release the results of the forensic study with the provision that he make a few redactions, which DePerno claims were “minor.” The judge made it clear that the report could be released today, but only after MI Assistant AG Eric Grill approved the agreed upon redactions.

DePerno said the redactions were “not relevant,” and that the key part of the report has been released in his bombshell report.

“It took about two minutes to make the redactions,” DePerno said. As soon as he was finished, he immediately called Michigan Assistant Attorney General Eric Grill to ask him if he had seen the redacted document yet? According to DePerno, “Grille told me that ‘he would get to it later,’ and that ‘he was busy with some other things.’” DePerno told Grill that he was planning to go on some media shows and that he would be telling them that Grill was “slow-walking the approval of the redactions.” DePerno claims Grill hung up the phone, and shortly afterward, he sent an email stating that he approved of the redacted document.

THE REPORT:

After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co. MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that the Dominion Voting machines were assigned a 68.05% error rate. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that 68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication, which means they collect the ballots in a folder. “The ballots are sent somewhere where people in another location can change the vote,” DePerno explained.

Based on the Allied Security Operations report, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno states: “we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified.

“The vote flipped based on the algorithm,” DePerno claims. “It can be done manually or through a machine. We believe it was done through a machine. It’s either a function of the program, or it’s done offsite. My guess is that it was shipped offsite, adjudicated, and then sent back to the system, or it was done internally in the program. It was one of the two,” he explained.

The report shows the change in the vote totals on Nov 3, Nov 5, and Nov 21. Paragraph 7 states: “The results of the 2020 Antrim County election are not certifiable. this is a result of machine and or software error, not ‘human error,’” as previously stated by Secretary of State Benson on November 6, which DePerno calls, “false.”

DePerno says the most important part of the report is that “This was not done by a couple of interns, as some people have suggested. This is a systematic program designed to generate errors that affect the outcome of the election.”

Matthew DePerno claims that the Dominion Voting machines were “meticulously crafted to do exactly what it did.”

DePerno tells us he believes “It was either a major software company, or it was a foreign entity that was behind this. There are other forces behind this,” adding, “This violates all cybersecurity protocols. It doesn’t matter who you vote for. No one can be confident that with a 68.05% error rate that your ballot was not mass adjudicated.”

William Bailey’s attorney told us, “I believe Secretary of State Benson knew this, and that’s why she spent zero dollars from the CARES Act training anyone on the software or the machines but spent millions of dollars putting the “Zucker[berg] boxes” in Detroit,” adding, “When something goes wrong, she can blame them for it, and because they don’t’ know, she can blame them. That’s why you see Cheryl Guy out there taking the blame—she doesn’t know any better.” DePerno told us that Antrim County Clerk Cheryl Guy is being hung out to dry for her role in the Antrim Co. vote switch that could change the outcome of the election, “It is awful what they’re doing to her, and she doesn’t have people advising her on this.”

COMPUTERS WERE WIPED CLEAN ON NOVEMBER 4:

DePerno told us that the report shows “internet and adjudication files were wiped clean on Nov. 4th,” adding “They destroyed election results!—They destroyed election results in a violation of state law.” He told us, “They were required to keep these records for two years after the election, and they deleted them!”

“We can’t assign motive to that, but we can speculate.”

DePerno explained that the forensic team is still working to access the deleted files, explaining, “Sometimes when they take a forensic image, it can take a while for the IT team to find deleted files.

“Sec of State Benson lied when she said it was Human error is totally false. It doesn’t matter if updates are applied. Their forensic team ran a test with updates applied, and it still showed a 68.5% error rate,” DePerno said.

In another shocking finding, DePerno’s forensic team discovered that the program allows for the county administrator to go in and select a “weighted feature.” He explained, “The way the county is set up, anyone can go in and select the weighted feature. They actually had the password taped to the top of the machines!” he said. “All you need is a password to get into the machine. They have no security protocol.” DePerno added that he believes these machines were left open to hacking “by design, so they could blame anything that happens on ‘human error.’”

DePerno says he has two questions he thinks need to be answered, “Who did it?” and “Was it [tabulation of votes performed] offsite?”

The full report can be found HERE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

