Another COVID “expert” was caught breaking the rules they told the American people to follow.

Dr. Birx was caught not only traveling for Thanksgiving but also celebrating it with people who were not members of her immediate household. Three different generations of family were in attendance.

Of course, in an interview with CNN before Thanksgiving she told Americans to do the complete opposite.

From The New York Post:

“I don’t like it to be any number,” Birx said on CNN’s “New Day.” “Because you know, if you say it can be 10, and it’s eight people from four different families, then that probably is not the same degree of safe as 10 people from your immediate household.” Birx said that at the time that every American is obligated to make sacrifices to stop the spread of the virus. “I’m making the personal sacrifices not to infect my parents and my pregnant daughter, and there’s a lot of people out there who know how to protect one another, and we just need to make sure we’re all doing that,” Birx said at the time.

The trip was leaked to the press by Kathleen Flynn, whose brother is married to Birx’s daughter.

Flynn said that Birx “cavalierly violated her own guidance.”

Flynn raised the concerns because she was worried about the safety of her parents.

When the “experts” don’t follow their own guidance, should we?

