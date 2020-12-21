https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/21/sen-hawley-perfectly-explains-why-you-should-never-feel-bad-about-questioning-the-election-n1222277

As Trump voters hold out hope for a miracle—that the Supreme Court will intervene and acknowledge the mountain of evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election and do something about it—each day that passes seems to make that hope seem further from the realm of possibility. Should Joe Biden be inaugurated in January, millions of people will not recognize him as being legitimately elected.

The media will mock them, but they have every right to question the results, and therefore the legitimacy of Joe Biden.

Today, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) summed up perfectly why the media and those who dismiss these legitimate questions about the integrity of our elections are wrong.

Hawley said he’d just spoken with a group of 30 of his constituents, and there was universal concern about what happened in the election.

“Every single one of them—every one of them— told me that they felt disenfranchised, that their votes didn’t matter, that the election had been rigged,” Hawley explained. “These are normal, reasonable people—these are not crazy people […] who by the way have been involved in politics. They’ve won, they’ve lost. They’ve seen it all. These are normal folks living normal lives who firmly believe that they have been disenfranchised.”

“And to listen to the mainstream press and quite a few voices in this building tell them after four years of nonstop Russia hoax […] that, being told the last election was fake, and that Donald Trump wasn’t really elected, and that Russia intervened, after four years that now these same people are told ‘you just sit down and shut up. If you have any concerns about election integrity you’re a nut case, you should shut up,’” he added.

“Well, I tell you what,” Hawley continued. “74 million Americans are not going to shut up. And telling them that their views don’t matter and that their concerns don’t matter and they should just be quiet is not a recipe for success in this country. It’s not a recipe for the unity that I hear now the other side is suddenly so interested in, after years—YEARS—of trying to delegitimize President Donald Trump.”

.@HawleyMO: “After 4 years of being told the last election was fake, the same people are telling us if you have any concerns about election integrity you’re a nut case, sit down and shut up. That is not a recipe for success in this country.” pic.twitter.com/JwiOUnTb6g — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 21, 2020

The fraudulent election may not end up overturned, but there’s more evidence of voter fraud in 2020 than there ever was evidence of Russian collusion in 2016.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

