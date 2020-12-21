https://justthenews.com/government/congress/shameful-ilhan-omar-blasts-fellow-squad-member-ocasio-cortez-taking-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rep. Ilhan Omar is a member of “The Squad,” four first-term Democratic lawmakers that includes Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

But that didn’t stop Omar from blasting one of her Squad members for getting the COVID-19 vaccine before the millions of health-care workers and seniors across the U.S. have been inoculated.

Omar called it “shameful” that healthy, young lawmakers — such as the 31-year-old Ocasio-Cortez — are getting the vaccine before those most vulnerable to the virus.

“It’s now clear that we don’t have enough vaccines for everyone and there is shortage of supply, we have to prioritize those who need it most,” Omar wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “That’s why it’s disturbing to see members be 1st to get vaccine while most frontline workers, elderly and infirm in our districts, wait,” she added.

Ocasio-Cortez posted a video of herself receiving the vaccine on Instagram on Friday, and older lawmakers like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 81, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency, have received the shot, too. But in a follow-up tweet, Omar said it was “shameful” that lawmakers were receiving the vaccine based on their perceived importance.

“It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful,” she wrote.

“We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop,” she added.

Who takes the shots has become political. On Monday, former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ripped lawmakers for taking the vaccine before American seniors and vowed not to get the vaccine until the elderly had received them.

“I planned to take the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until they can. I urge my colleagues in Congress who are under the age of 65 and healthy to join me,” she said in a Twitter video.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, 38, retweeted Gabbard, adding, “I’m with you Tulsi!”

And Rep.-elect Nancy Mace of South Carolina went further, saying it was wrong for lawmakers to get the shots.

“Congress shouldn’t be putting themselves first in line for the COVID-19 vaccination when the average American can’t get it,” she wrote on Twitter. “For as long as the vaccines are limited, we should prioritize healthcare and frontline workers, and every person at greater risk, especially the elderly.”

“I’ll wait my turn in line with the rest of my constituents when the vaccine becomes available to the rest of us. And yes, I will get it,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

