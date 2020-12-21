https://100percentfedup.com/covid-christmas-sweater-ensures-social-distancing-by-flashing-and-sounding-an-alarm-when-people-get-too-close/

American home security company SimpliSafe should win an award for most outrageous invention during the coronavirus pandemic. They’ve unveiled a holiday sweater prototype that promotes social distancing by using alarms and flashing lights. It would make a great gag gift for Christmas but could never be taken seriously. The bigger question is who would actually wear this sweater?

“Heading into the holiday season, it became clear that the typical stressors and logistics of the holidays were going to be exacerbated this year. We saw an opportunity to tap into these challenges and the pervasive sentiment of unease.” – SimpliSafe’s Creative Director Wade Devers

SCMP reports SimpliSafe designed the Social Distancing Sweater, which is rigged with motion sensors that set off the knitwear’s siren and flashing LED lights when someone steps within 6 feet (1.8 metres) of the sweater-wearer.