Sidney Powell

Attorney Sidney Powell was back at the White House again on Monday afternoon.

This is Powell’s 3rd visit to the White House in the last 4 days.

Four people briefed on events said Sidney Powell was back at the White House again today, for third time in four days. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 21, 2020

President Trump on Monday also huddled with GOP lawmakers for several hours and discussed contesting the electoral college vote because of massive Democrat voter fraud.

According to reports, Trump met with several members of Congress including Matt Gaetz and Mo Brooks.

Several members of Congress just finished a meeting in the Oval Office with President @realDonaldTrump, preparing to fight back against mounting evidence of voter fraud. Stay tuned. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) December 21, 2020

The left-wing media went crazy over the weekend after it was revealed (leaked) that Sidney Powell and General Flynn were in the Oval Office discussing Trump’s strategy on turning the election around after the Democrats committed massive voter fraud in a few key battleground states.

Sidney Powell reportedly met with Trump in Oval Office Friday evening where the President discussed naming Powell as special counsel to investigate massive Democrat voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election.

General Flynn also joined Sidney Powell on Friday and deploying the military was reportedly raised in the meeting but nixed.

