Of all the public officials who have called for businesses to shut down these past several months (often via arbitrary and nonsensical orders) and expect those hardest hit to make-do with a few hundred dollars in stimulus payments, musician Van Morrison has noticed they all have something in common with each other and nothing with many others:
Remember, those who are shutting down our economy haven’t missed a paycheck since lockdown began. We are not in this together.
— Van Morrison (@vanmorrison) December 21, 2020
That point certainly hasn’t escaped the attention of many.
We need more people to speak out https://t.co/qFbM0eMsnD
— Demo2020cracy (@Demo2020cracy) December 21, 2020
This 💯👇 https://t.co/HnIkJa6fiz
— Orange1🇺🇸 (@Orangezipple1) December 21, 2020
We are not in this together. You are being told to believe the opposite of what your eyes see. https://t.co/6Tt6CgHolw
— PlayClayTronics (@PlayClayTronics) December 21, 2020
we can’t be “together” when we label people and their life work as “non-essential”
— Skunkape (@INomad09) December 21, 2020
Especially when it’s some people who seem to have the most “non-essential” jobs getting paid to decide what’s essential and what isn’t.