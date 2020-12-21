https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/21/sing-it-van-morrison-has-an-important-reminder-about-those-who-are-shutting-down-our-economy/

Of all the public officials who have called for businesses to shut down these past several months (often via arbitrary and nonsensical orders) and expect those hardest hit to make-do with a few hundred dollars in stimulus payments, musician Van Morrison has noticed they all have something in common with each other and nothing with many others:

Remember, those who are shutting down our economy haven’t missed a paycheck since lockdown began. We are not in this together. — Van Morrison (@vanmorrison) December 21, 2020

That point certainly hasn’t escaped the attention of many.

We need more people to speak out https://t.co/qFbM0eMsnD — Demo2020cracy (@Demo2020cracy) December 21, 2020

We are not in this together. You are being told to believe the opposite of what your eyes see. https://t.co/6Tt6CgHolw — PlayClayTronics (@PlayClayTronics) December 21, 2020

we can’t be “together” when we label people and their life work as “non-essential” — Skunkape (@INomad09) December 21, 2020

Especially when it’s some people who seem to have the most “non-essential” jobs getting paid to decide what’s essential and what isn’t.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

