Of all the public officials who have called for businesses to shut down these past several months (often via arbitrary and nonsensical orders) and expect those hardest hit to make-do with a few hundred dollars in stimulus payments, musician Van Morrison has noticed they all have something in common with each other and nothing with many others:

That point certainly hasn’t escaped the attention of many.

Especially when it’s some people who seem to have the most “non-essential” jobs getting paid to decide what’s essential and what isn’t.

