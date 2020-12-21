https://www.dailywire.com/news/la-da-claims-police-unions-using-crime-victims-to-bash-his-policies

Speaking on Rev. Al Sharpton’s MSNBC show, PoliticsNation, new Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon that police unions are cynically using crime victims in order to hammer his new “social justice”-oriented policies, which include essentially eliminating cash bail for criminals in Los Angeles County who commit “non-serious” and “non-violent” felonies.

“First of all, we…have to stay focused,” said Gason, as reported by RedState. “We’re on the right side of history…and I believe it’s important that we do not lose sight of that what we’re trying to do is the right thing. Number two is continue to educate the public and educate people within my office. I’m seeing increasingly more and more people coming over and saying hey, how can I be helpful? How can I join this effort?”

After asserting he had “a tremendous amount of community support,” Gascon claimed: “What you’re seeing outside, quite frankly, is a move, pushed often by police unions and prison guard unions and, you know, the bail industry, and basically people who have benefited both economically and politically from mass incarceration for the last three or four decades. And, you know, they don’t want to give up.”

“So we understand that many of that is coming from that angle,” he continued. “Even though they may use a victim or maybe somebody else as a proxy, really where the money and the push is coming in is from that place. And we… our team, our movement, we need to continue to stay focused and do the right things.”

Redstate summarized Gascon’s statement as meaning that “the resistance isn’t really coming from crime victims who are now being revictimized as their attackers are being released from prison or jail early, being resentenced, or being immediately released on bail to attack others; it’s coming from a web of unions and industries who profit from mass incarceration who are simply using the victims as pawns.”

The outlet also noted that the clip of the exchange Sharpton tweeted out left out that comment and the full interview is not currently available on YouTube or MSNBC’s site. The only way to access the full interview is by watching the entire episode by logging into NBC.com through your cable provider.

As The Daily Wire reported earlier this month, Gascon, who was backed by left-wing megadonor George Soros, has announced a series of radical changes:

George Gascon, Los Angeles County’s new district attorney who was heavily backed by leftist megadonor George Soros, announced on Monday radical changes that he would pursue, including getting rid of cash bail, declining prosecutions for numerous misdemeanor crimes, and banning prosecutors from seeking enhanced prison sentences. Gascon issued a directive to prosecutors notifying them that the following misdemeanors would be declined for criminal prosecution moving forward, with exemptions: Trespassing, Disturbing The Peace, Driving Without A Valid License, Loitering To Commit Prostitution and Resisting Arrest.

The Recall George Gascon Facebook page reportedly features stories from infuriated victims of crimes such as violent rape, child abuse, domestic violence, and gang murders who want Gascon out.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

