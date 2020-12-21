https://justthenews.com/government/local/statue-robert-e-lee-removed-us-capitol?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee was removed from the United States Capitol on Sunday night. The statue formerly stood, for more than a century, beside a statue of George Washington as Virginia’s contribution to the National Statuary Hall Collection at the Capitol.

On Monday, Democratic Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said that the state will attempt to have the statue replaced with one of scholastic civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who in 1951 led a student strike at her all-black high school in Farmville, Va. to protest racial inequality in education.

“We should all be proud of this important step forward for our Commonwealth and our country,” said Northam. “The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion. I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”

A staffer from Northam’s office was present for the removal of the statue, as was Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Representative Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat who represents a significant portion of Northern Virginia.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi commented on the developed, which she called “welcome news.”

“The Congress will continue our work to rid the Capitol of homages to hate, as we fight to end the scourge of racism in our country,” said Pelosi in a statement. “There is no room for celebrating the bigotry of the Confederacy in the Capitol or any other place of honor in our country.”

The statue of Lee will find a new home at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond. Northam has proposed at least $500,000 be spent on the production of the new statue.

Calls to remove the statue of Lee had been a common, if soft, refrain in Northam’s ear for several years, until this summer, when the voices intensified following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

