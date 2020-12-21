https://www.theblaze.com/news/stella-parton-sister-of-dolly-parton-goes-mega-viral-after-calling-out-politicians-on-covid-vaccine

Stella Parton, the younger sister of legendary country music singer Dolly Parton, went mega-viral on social media over the weekend after she slammed politicians for jumping in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine before the most Americans.

“If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes,” Parton tweeted.

In follow-up tweets, Parton further lashed out at rich pastors who did not finally contribute to vaccine research.

“I haven’t heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves!” Parton said.

She continued, “If Paula White and Kenneth Copeland didn’t convince you then what about Benny Hinn? BTW, he and Paula were caught ‘holding hands’ coming out of a hotel in Rome or Paris, not sure which but come on people, really!! Oh, let’s not forget Jerry Falwell Jr. and his lovely spouse.”

What was the response?

Parton’s initial tweet had received more than 50,000 retweets and more than 380,000 “likes” by Monday morning, indicative of a message that resonated with Americans.

In fact, replies mostly thanked Parton for speaking out.

“I’m a nurse working with immune compromised cancer patients. Im still waiting for the vaccine. But, as you mention, politicians are all in line before us healthcare workers, even though they didn’t do anything so save 1 life. Thanks for fighting for the people,” one person responded.

“Love your sister. Grew up on her music and movies. But you are one feisty woman, and I think I love you just as much!” another person said.

“I’ve been saying this since we learned what wonderful work your sister did for the vaccine! You tell them!” another person responded.

“Thank you so much for standing up against these fake Christians-politicians and pastors,” another fan said.

What’s the background?

Parton’s fiery message came as politicians of all stripes rushed to be inoculated with Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, which was officially rolled out last week.

Politicians from Vice President Mike Pence to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have already received the vaccine.

What did Dolly do?

After the pandemic began last spring, Parton donated $1 million to research being conducted on COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University.

Then, last month, the world learned that Parton’s generous donation contributed to the development of the Moderna vaccine, which was given emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration last week after being highly successful in clinical trials.

Distribution of the Moderna vaccine began over the weekend, and Americans can receive inoculations beginning this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

