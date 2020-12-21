https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/steve-malzberg-rt-times-discusses-gateway-pundit-article-obama-indicating-running-biden-camp/
Steve Malzberg at RT News in his weekly ‘Eat the Press’ Segment credits the Gateway Pundit with reporting on Obama’s comments where he indicates he is behind the scenes running the Biden camp.
After giving the Gateway Pundit credit for reporting on Obama’s comments, Malzberg shared this:
Is Barack Obama running this show? Is he calling the shots? Is this his third term as President of the United States?
Here’s the video below:
Of course we all know Joe Biden and Kamala Harris aren’t running the show.
