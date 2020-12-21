https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/21/tasted-even-better-knowing-i-was-defying-the-governor-lindsay-wigos-tweets-about-eating-at-restaurant-resisting-indoor-dining-ban-win-twitter/

We need far more restaurants resisting these ridiculous bans and we need even more people willing to eat at these establishments to not only keep them in business but to help pay for the ridiculous fines the benevolent government sees fit to bestow upon them.

The Daily Caller’s Lindsay Wigo tweeted about eating inside a restaurant actually resisting the indoor dining ban put in place by Pennsylvania governor, Tom Wolf.

Lefties, THIS is actual ‘resisting’. Take note.

It all is really stupid, right?

This tweet though summed it up for this editor:

Nothing tastes better than freedom food.

Heh.

A to the men.

More of this, folks.

