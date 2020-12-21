https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-constitution-whats-it-worth-eric-clapton-van-morrison-release-anti-lockdown-song

Two legendary musicians, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison, have released an anti-lockdown song that rips the “police state” amid COVID-19 lockdowns across the world that they say is making the cure worse than the disease.

“Stand and Deliver,” written by Morrison and performed by Clapton, was released Friday. The four-and-a-half minute blues song includes some harsh lyrics.

“Do you wanna’ be a free man or do you wanna be a slave?” Clapton, the former Cream guitarist, sings in the song. “Do you wanna’ wear these chains until you’re lying in the grave?”

Other lyrics include: “Magna Carta, Bill of Rights/ The constitution, what’s it worth?/ You know they’re gonna’ grind us down, ah/ Until it really hurts/ Is this a sovereign nation/ Or just a police state?/ You better look out, people/ Before it gets too late.”

The song ends with Clapton singing, “Dick Turpin wore a mask too,” a reference to an 18th century highwayman who wore a mask to hide his identity as he committed crimes.

Musicians have been hit hard by lockdowns as live concerts have all but disappeared. Morrison, who is Irish, recently released other anti-lockdown songs, including “Born to Be Free,” “As I Walked Out” and “No More Lockdown.”

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has criticized Morrison’s tracks.

“It’s actually a smear on all those involved in the public health response to a virus that has taken lives on a massive scale,” Swann told Rolling Stone in September. “His words will give great comfort to the conspiracy theorists – the tin foil hat brigade who crusade against masks and vaccines and think this is all a huge global plot to remove freedoms.”

Clapton and Morrison have both complained about the effect of lockdowns on musicians. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess,” Clapton previously said in a statement. “The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

Here are the full lyrics:

Stand and deliver

You let them put the fear on you

Stand and deliver

But not a word you heard was true

But if there’s nothing you can say

There may be nothing you can do

Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna be a free man

Or do you wanna be a slave?

Do you wanna wear these chains

Until you’re lying in the grave?

I don’t wanna be a pauper

And I don’t wanna be a prince

I don’t wanna be a pauper

And I don’t wanna be a prince

I just wanna do my job

Playing the blues for friends

Magna Carta, Bill of Rights

The constitution, what’s it worth?

You know they’re gonna grind us down, ah

Until it really hurts

Is this a sovereign nation

Or just a police state?

You better look out, people

Before it gets too late

You wanna be your own driver

Or keep on flogging a dead horse?

You wanna be your own driver

Or keep on flogging a dead horse?

Do you wanna make it better

Or do you wanna make it worse?

Stand and deliver

You let them put the fear on you

Slow down the river

But not a word of it was true

If there’s nothing you can say

There may be nothing you can do

Stand and deliver

Stand and deliver

Dick Turpin wore a mask too

