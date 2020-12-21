https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/12/21/the-morning-briefing-welcome-to-the-miserable-soviet-vaccine-mandate-hell-n1221287

Show Us Your Vaccine Papers Now

Happy Monday of Christmas Week, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The next ten days might be cheat days.

Well, the COVID-19 vaccine that is supposed to save the world is rolling out now and it’s not bringing about the sense of progress that many thought it would.

There have been a variety of relief horizons during this pandemic that never managed to do what they were supposed to. Remember “fifteen days to flatten the curve” last winter? Longest fifteen days ever.

The vaccine may very well do its job and slow the infection rate of the Deliberate Chinese Bat Flu but we’re going to have to wait and see how things work out for the people willing jump in and participate in this human guinea pig round. The couple of health care industry professionals I’ve talked to have no interest whatsoever in getting the needle for this thing. I’m no anti-vaxxer, but that’s enough to make me question some things.

Let me be clear: I’m pulling for every version of the COVID-19 vaccine that’s approved. I want these things to work so that we might be able to get back to living somewhat normal lives again. At least that’s how I would prefer it all work out. It’s beginning to look like the availability of the vaccine might just be a continuation of the dystopian freak show we’ve been living in.

Check this out from a post that Rick wrote yesterday:

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued a ruling this week that says employers can require workers to get the COVID vaccine and prevent them from working if they don’t. The agency said requiring the test would not violate the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1980 that bars employers from requiring medical exams that seek information about an employee’s physical or mental condition. As a matter of choice, some employees may not wish to be vaccinated, but the EEOC says an employer can prevent someone from working if they haven’t received the vaccination.

So…instead of a government mandate it will be an employer mandate. Doesn’t that make everyone feel better?

There has also been a lot of talk about needing proof of vaccination to travel or to attend large public gatherings. “Free money” idiot Democrat Andrew Yang stuck his entire foot in his mouth and ate it the other day when he suggested people get some kind of marking to prove they’ve gotten the shot.

That’s the kind of thinking you get from people who have never read a history book.

I’ve been getting some incredible airfare travel alerts lately but not pulling the trigger on any of them because of the looming “Vaccine papers please” New World Order we may be facing. Again, I’m not anti-vaccine, but I’m also not really eager to offer myself up to try it either. I’ve never even gotten a flu shot. I rarely get sick, so I’ve never felt the need to get the shot.

Now I might have to get a vaccination I’m skeptical about if I want to go see my kid.

We’re still in America, aren’t we?

As I am not even eligible for the thing yet, I have the luxury of seeing how well it works. I’m perhaps the healthiest human I’ve ever met, but I am also the guy who gets the “less than one percent” side effects from drugs. It’s weird. I don’t want to get the shot and then pass out like that nurse did the other day.

We are constantly talking about getting back to normal but our definition of normal keeps getting thrown into a shredder. What we considered “back to normal” back in March had been radically overhauled by May and now probably doesn’t exist anymore.

Yes, I’m aware that vaccinations are required when traveling to some countries. They’ve never been required for me to fly to New York though. If the new normal means I have to treat every foray out of the house like a trip to a Third World cesspool then maybe I should just get a bigger television and stay home.

Kind Of a Trend In California

Rose Bowl moving to Texas due to virus restrictions https://t.co/FhKyUr0qI9 pic.twitter.com/OoY7spB9JF — The Hill (@thehill) December 21, 2020

Drummers fascinate me.

There is no right or wrong fork.

___

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of "Don't Let the Hippies Shower" and "Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage," both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media's "Morning Briefing." His columns appear twice a week.

