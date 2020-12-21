https://noqreport.com/2020/12/21/the-new-stimulus-bill-is-an-insult-to-the-millions-of-lives-our-government-has-destroyed/

Over the weekend, our elected Representatives and Senators passed a $900B “stimulus bill” which gives Americans a $600 check and extends unemployment benefits by $300 a week for 3 months. The very fact that this is what our elected officials are focusing on shows us just how out of touch with reality they are. During this episode of Let’s Talk Right Now, host Jeff Dornik explains why this is really an insult to the millions of lives our government has destroyed.

Instead of focusing on opening back up our country so that Americans can go back to work to provide for our families, we see our government officials continue to figure out any justification that they can to keep us locked down. An example of this is Gavin Newsom in California, who is using ICU capacity rates as a justification for curfews and lockdowns, when it’s actually better than it was before COVID-19! This is an intentional power grab by the Democrats and Establishment Republicans. By keeping us in lockdown, they are running small businesses into bankruptcy and forcing Americans to be reliant on the government to survive. This is extremely dangerous territory. We should be opening everything back up and letting our economy get working again!

Too many Americans’ lives are being destroyed, with businesses being shutdown and people being evicted from their homes. Our government has shown an willful and intentional disregard for the lives of the American people. Enough is enough. To add insult to the injury, the $900B stimulus bill had enough money to send every single American man, woman and child over $2500, or even every single one of the 10M+ unemployed Americans $84k! Yet, instead, we are getting $600. Where’s the rest of the money going to? Special interests, pet projects and big corporations.

Our elected officials don’t care about you. They want your lives to be ruined. Why? It keeps them in power. As long as you rely on the government to survive, they know you won’t bite the hand that feeds you. So, maybe, let’s stop relying on the government and get back to living our lives.

