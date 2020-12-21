https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/21/the-only-thing-missing-from-this-absolute-cluster-of-a-covid-relief-bill-is-for-shrimp-on-a-treadmill-trump-should-veto-it-n1222761

As feared, the so-called COVID relief bill is another behemoth Christmas tree offering by politicians spending your money on behalf of Uncle Sugar. This allegedly $900 billion bill ostensibly was written to help people wracked by the economic hit by COVID. It’s anything but. It’s another spendulous travesty and should be vetoed by President Trump – before Christmas. Opening the economy while encouraging best health practices is the best response at this point. Congress has thrown $3.3 trillion at help during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s time to let the people run their own affairs.

The Washington Post calls it likely “one of the most costly bills” ever considered by any United States Congress.

Ever.

The only thing missing is money for a study of shrimps on a treadmill, a notoriously ridiculous program funded by the infamous Obama-era stimulus bill — a bill that threw money at anything and everything in hopes of jump-starting the US economy after the housing crash of 2008-09.

The only thing missing from this travesty of a spendulous “covid” relief bill is money for a study on a shrimp on treadmill. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump should veto this horrible attack on the economy of American citizens.

Open the economy instead. pic.twitter.com/7RScyHngr4 — Victoria Taft – Parler, Minds, Facebook, 5VTShow (@VictoriaTaft) December 21, 2020

How serious is this bill? Not very but it spends serious money on unserious things. Tom Elliott of Grabien points out a few of the ridiculously beside-the-point items in this bill. They’re gobsmacking.

Worried about giving racehorses painkillers? Glad you asked. This COVID relief bill is for you.

The Covid relief bill will make it illegal to give racehorses pain-killers before training or racing

The Covid relief bill will make it illegal to give racehorses pain-killers before training or racing pic.twitter.com/ttZEGgxyKa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

Now I like horses and all and was horrified by all the deaths of racehorses at Santa Anita race track, but what the hell is this item doing in a bill about COVID relief? Shouldn’t California or a racing commission be dealing with this?

Oh, and don’t worry. The Kennedy Center is getting yet another bailout. Why, exactly? Are they putting on shows right now? How many bailouts does it take to keep the lights on and the development department still working the phones calling on all those rich lobbyists living in the DMV?

And — thank God! — the government COVID stimulus is there to keep teenagers from hooking up as if there aren’t dozens if not hundreds of other programs doing the same thing. And let us take a moment to say thanks to all the HIV workers in other countries by giving them new cars. Funding for this is in the COVID bill. You? Buy used.

The Covid relief bill includes funding to discourage teenagers from drinking and hooking up pic.twitter.com/fklSOaW4Gp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

President Trump just got us out of the Paris Climate Accord, the give-us-money-and-we’ll-talk-nice-about-you environmental stricture. But the fake COVID relief package sets the American public up for a new climate overseer called the “Climate Security Advisory Council.”

“Advisory.”

Sure. Isn’t it weird how all those “advisory” panels turn their whims into laws?

The Covid relief bill lays the groundwork for a “Climate Security Advisory Council” pic.twitter.com/DK66scA970 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

Thank goodness we’ll finally get to the bottom of the 1908 Springfield Race Riots because the 267,000 results by Google simply isn’t enough information.

The Covid relief bill sets aside funds to investigate the “1908 Springfield Race Riot” pic.twitter.com/7l2DoJHEqx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

And just in time to repair those racist congressional representatives is funding for a commission to get them to be not so racist. Why are Democrats so racist?

The Covid relief bill includes $1.5 million for the Appropriations Committee’s “Office of Diversity and Inclusion” as well as lots of money for receptions pic.twitter.com/Biy5ULBD4G — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

Trump should veto this terrible book of giveaways.

Look at the whole thing if you dare. Please let us know other things you see in this bill in the comments section.

Oh, and, I hear the Seychelles are great for hiding money from these highwaymen and women in Congress.

