The Left erupted when comedian Nicole Arbour posted her viral video, “Dear Fat People.” At one point, “The View” even tried their best to destroy her, but she decided to have some fun instead.

Nicole joined the Glenn Beck Podcast to discuss the future of comedy, why “Saturday Night Live” sucks, how to bypass the threats of cancel culture, and the ridiculousness of the women at “The View.”

Watch the video clip below or the full podcast with Nicole here:

