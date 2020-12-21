https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/21/they-hate-you-coronavirus-stimulus-bill-includes-no-less-than-10-million-for-gender-programs-in-pakistan/

As plenty noted, you know there’s a lot of pork in the COVID-19 stimulus bill when you need a hand cart to wheel around the 5,593-page document — $600 stimulus checks shouldn’t have taken more than a page.

The text of the bill has been posted, and people like Grabien Media’s Tom Elliott are starting to dig into the thing:

Text of omnibus/COVID relief bill:https://t.co/R1dwAln1UQ — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) December 21, 2020

Some of the text is not so surprising, such as directing the intelligence community to study the effectiveness of the Climate Security Advisory Council to see if it can be used as the basis for other such councils.

The Covid relief bill lays the groundwork for a “Climate Security Advisory Council” pic.twitter.com/DK66scA970 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

And then there’s the pork we’ve been looking for, and it’s just as ridiculous as we’d suspected.

The Covid relief bill also includes $10 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/7kivucCjvY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

Pakistan gets a lot more than that; the stipulation is that at least $10 million go toward “gender programs.”

The Covid relief bill sets aside funds to investigate the “1908 Springfield Race Riot” pic.twitter.com/7l2DoJHEqx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The “study area” will be the “archeological site near Madison Street and the 10th Street Rail Corridor.”

The Covid relief bill includes a lengthy subsection titled “the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020” pic.twitter.com/zfBtHUnRhE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill includes funds for a museum that will offer “programming, education, exhibitions” on … “the life, art, history, and culture of women” pic.twitter.com/9xFwUh67Te — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill creates a committee to regulate performance-enhancing drugs in horse racing pic.twitter.com/bsfOta51nx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill will make it illegal to give racehorses pain-killers before training or racing pic.twitter.com/ttZEGgxyKa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

Finally, we can address this problem and bring an end to the madness. https://t.co/DKsr32IHaP — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) December 21, 2020

If you own a racehorse, the coronavirus stimulus legislation has a tax break for you pic.twitter.com/WauMijyfzP — Lee Fang (@lhfang) December 21, 2020

The Covid relief bill outlays funds to address gender inequality amongst statues pic.twitter.com/kx7ffMclHn — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 21, 2020

Our government is seriously a joke. The worst kind of joke — Michael (@Mbjrx) December 21, 2020

So where is the relief part of the bill? — 🎅 (@joesmomlover) December 21, 2020

And these politicians wonder why we the people don’t trust them when they say “Good Morning”. Disgusting. — Billy Joe Jim Bob (@bjjb2012_bill) December 21, 2020

Yeah, Sen. Rand Paul did an epic Festivus thread just before Christmas last year. He had a lot of problems with you people in Congress. Here he is now:

Deficit busting bill will be 5,593 pages! If 250 words per page, then that’s 1,398,250 words If Congresspeople read at the American average of 300 words/min (a big assumption) then a Congressperson might read this in 4,660 minutes or 77.68 hours! (if no rest breaks) — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 21, 2020

Did anyone doubt that this RELIEF bill would be laden with pork for special interests? All these relief bills—little to do with helping the American people. But your children will be repaying them for life with a lower standard of living. — President Elect Mary 🇺🇸 (@mpg25mary) December 21, 2020

What else is in there?

$3,047,612,000 seems a bit expensive for a war that should have completed 15+ years ago. pic.twitter.com/j0kz9l0aGr — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 21, 2020

There are starving Americans and our “stimulus package” has $700 million going to Sudan. pic.twitter.com/kHUZuwwEwX — Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) December 21, 2020

Oh and $33 mil to the communists in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/LfC1IcYXWI — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 21, 2020

$33 million? That’s nothing.

The Stimulus Bill: The gov’t closes the economy. You lose your job. You face eviction. $600 for all your troubles. Meanwhile they send: $135 million to Burma

$85.5 million to Cambodia

$1.4 billion for “Asia Reassurance Initiative Act”

$130 million to Nepal They hate you. pic.twitter.com/95U2Qt4uNa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 21, 2020

We’re certain there will be plenty more tweets like these as Congress prepares to vote on this thing.

