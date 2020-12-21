https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/21/titania-mcgrath-presents-a-list-of-all-the-times-she-ze-was-ahead-of-the-curve-and-its-stunning/

If you thought the ever-growing list of pork stuffed into the coronavirus stimulus bill was remarkable, then you might want to sit down and take a break before reading Titania McGrath’s list of all the things she successfully predicted. It’s proof that you can’t possibly be woke enough in 2020.

This thread is absolute proof the system is completely broken https://t.co/qgM51PJikw — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 21, 2020

It was always broken, now it’s in decline. — Philly Sisyphus (@jfox873) December 21, 2020

All the satirists are now becoming prophets. Total insanity. — Asagaetis (@asagaetis) December 21, 2020

It’s sad that Titania McGrath’s tweets aren’t really satire. — Mark Cancellieri (@MarkCancellieri) December 21, 2020

It’s a purity spiral in freefall. Except unlike most purity spirals, the core values are malleable and evolving. So this can go on forever. — WarRukmon (@AbominableRuk) December 21, 2020

Can’t this end in 2020? Check this out:

IMPORTANT THREAD 🧵👇 Many people scoff at my progressive ideas and predictions. But eventually, they *always* come true. So I thought I’d start compiling a list of every time I was ahead of the curve… — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 1) On 22 December 2018, I called for biological sex to be removed from birth certificates. On 17 December 2020, the New England Journal of Medicine concurred. pic.twitter.com/m69ArKaRfR — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

True.

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 2) On 1 October 2019, I suggested that young women should be encouraged to travel alone in rural Pakistan. On 12 October 2019, Forbes Magazine concurred. pic.twitter.com/lF029Xvk5v — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 3) On 19 September 2018, I criticised Julie Andrews (aka Mary Poppins) for chimney soot blackface. On 28 January 2019, the New York Times concurred. pic.twitter.com/fammVCKODB — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 4) On 7 March 2019, I published my book WOKE in which I argued that skyscrapers are oppressive phallic symbols. On 6 July 2020, the Guardian concurred. pic.twitter.com/hAxyCDNyRP — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 5) On 22 January 2019, I called for the Oscars to prioritise diversity. On 12 June 2020, the Academy concurred. pic.twitter.com/JCA6jr6fWg — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 6) On 6 June 2019, I demanded an option to mute white males. On 14 July 2020, Instagram concurred. pic.twitter.com/AWVyAMZ4Ce — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 7) On 29 August 2018, I urged parents to give their newborn babies numbers instead of names. On 6 May 2020, Elon Musk concurred. pic.twitter.com/F4xYvcdLlg — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 8) On 2 May 2020, I criticised the NHS for appropriating the LGBTQ rainbow flag. On 6 May 2020, Forbes Magazine concurred. pic.twitter.com/RjJBdzExWR — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 9) On 21 December 2018, I wrote an article to endorse fighting with relatives during the holiday season. On 28 November 2019, the Nation concurred. pic.twitter.com/VacKAnFG88 — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

“This Thanksgiving it’s time to FIGHT with your relatives. You might not like conflict, but if you choose to break bread with Trump supporters …” — The Nation

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 10) On 7 March 2019, I published my book WOKE in which I called out Helen Keller for her white privilege. On 15 December 2020, Time Magazine concurred. pic.twitter.com/wni1htSt5u — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 18, 2020

True.

Astonishing and scary. Well done 👍👍👍 — Στέφανος N6 (@Stigolini) December 18, 2020

When parody becomes reality. The end of the world is nigh 😱 — Grant Turrill (@gturrill) December 18, 2020

Miss… Just one time, please miss. — just call me B (@kenTECHky) December 19, 2020

One of the greatest threads ever. — pezzanovante (@donnciccio) December 18, 2020

My god, I’m now rendered speechless. — CarrieDenney (@Carriedenne1) December 18, 2020

Stunning and brave🔥 — . (@_venom_143) December 18, 2020

Stunning, for sure.

