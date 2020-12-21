https://www.theepochtimes.com/treasury-has-not-seen-any-damage-from-widespread-hack-mnuchin-tells-cnbc_3627474.html

A recent hacking campaign of U.S. agencies, believed the be the biggest ever to be uncovered, impacted the Treasury Department’s unclassified systems, but the department has not seen any damage, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview on Monday. “We do not see any breaking into our classified systems. Our unclassified systems did have some access,” Mnuchin said about the massive hack suspected to have been carried out by Russians. “I will say that the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced.” Hackers who exploited an update to the ubiquitous SolarWinds Orion network management software accessed several U.S. government agencies, including the departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, Energy, Treasury, and Commerce. The victims are among as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers around the globe who installed the malicious update. The hack was first reported by cybersecurity …

