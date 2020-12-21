https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/531104-trump-campaign-asking-supreme-court-to-overturn-three-rulings-on

President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Congress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill MORE’s re-election campaign will ask the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania after a string of legal losses, the campaign announced Sunday.

In the Sunday filing, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump pushes back on reported talk of martial law: ‘Fake News’ Trump floated naming Sidney Powell as special counsel for election fraud investigation: reports Dominion voting machines demands pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell retract ‘defamatory’ accusations MORE said the campaign is seeking an order authorizing the state’s GOP-controlled legislature to give Trump the state’s electoral votes. The Electoral College formally certified President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill Congress to approve .375 billion for border wall in 2021 MORE as the winner of the election last week.

The court specifically seeks to overturn three Pennsylvania court losses by the campaign.

“The Campaign’s petition seeks to reverse three decisions which eviscerated the Pennsylvania Legislature’s protections against mail ballot fraud,” Giuliani said in the filing, according to Reuters.

Joshua Douglas, an election law professor at the University of Kentucky, told Reuters the campaign’s filing was “frivolous,” adding “the Court will shut it down quickly.”

The filing comes after the high court previously declined to hear two cases seeking to overturn the results of the election, one from Pennsylvania Republicans and the other from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R).

Since the Electoral College vote, numerous senior Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Surprise medical bill prevention included in year-end legislative package Congress to pass deal with 0 stimulus checks MORE (R-Ky.), have acknowledged Biden as president-elect. Congress is set to formally tally the votes on Jan. 6.

