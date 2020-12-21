https://thehill.com/homenews/news/531186-trump-supporters-organizing-second-inauguration-for-him-online-january-20

Thousands of Trump supporters are planning a virtual “second inauguration” for President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours Congress passes one-day stopgap bill ahead of shutdown deadline What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill MORE on Jan. 20, the same day as President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump signs bill extending government funding for 24 hours What is in the 0 billion coronavirus relief bill Congress to approve .375 billion for border wall in 2021 MORE’s inauguration.

More than 60,000 people have indicated on Facebook that they plan to attend the event being billed as “Donald J. Trump 2nd Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.”

“Disclaimer: We are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J. Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organization,” says the page’s description.

Facebook has added a disclaimer to the page that states, “Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021.”

The event is scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. EST on Jan. 20, around the time of Biden’s swearing-in, and will be hosted by Ilir Chami and Evi Kokalari, who was reportedly part of Trump’s 2020 campaign and regularly appears on right-leaning news networks such as One America News Network.

In a recent post on the Facebook page, Kokalari reposted Facebook’s disclaimer and wrote, “Our voting rights are under attack! So is our freedom of speech! And FB’s disclaimer on this post, proves just that.”

Trump has not conceded the race to Biden, despite the Electoral College certifying the former vice president’s win.

