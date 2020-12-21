https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/4879430/

President Trump on Monday announced “big news” is coming from Pennsylvania after his legal time filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in a case challenging the outcome of the 2020 election.

“Big news coming out of Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election!”

Big news coming out of Pennsylvania. Very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2020

The president offered no further information.

At a public hearing held by Pennsylvania lawmakers and President Trump’s campaign on Nov. 25, a witness drew gasps when he described “spikes” in the vote count the evening of the election in which Joe Biden gained 570,000 votes to the president’s 3,200.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Postal Service contractor, Jesse Morgan, has claimed his trailer full of from 144,000 to 288,000 completed mail-in ballots disappeared after he delivered them from New York state to a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, depot.

The overnight spikes in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh reported at the November hearing came after Trump held a lead of some 700,000 votes. The official count ended with a Biden lead of some 80,000.

Trump called in to the meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee on “election issues and irregularities,” declaring he “won this election by a lot, we got 74 million votes.”

The witness explained to the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that normally “you would see a smooth curve going up,” recording the ongoing vote count.

Consequently, he said, a “big spike” would be a “prime indicator of fraudulent voting.”

“And that’s 604,000 votes in 90 minutes? Is that right?” Giuliani asked the witness.

“Correct. This is 337,000 votes in that period of time,” he said.

Giuliani then asked, “When you look at this curve with all of these spikes, can you calculate how much of a vote that accounted for Biden and how much for Trump?”

“Close to 600,000 … I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand,” the witnessed replied.

“And how much for Trump?” Giuliani followed up.

“I think it was a little over 3,200,” he said, drawing gasps and laughter.

.@RudyGiuliani: Of the 600K votes added during curious “spikes” in PA, how many went to Biden? Witness: “I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand.” “And how much for Trump? Witness: “I think it was a little over 3,200.” *crowd erupts in gasps, laughter* pic.twitter.com/jV3BOI3qY2 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 25, 2020

Trump’s campaign on Sunday filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to reverse three cases decided by the Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court alleging the state “illegally changed” laws governing mail-in ballots.

The complaint contends the change in laws violated Article II of the Constitution and the Bush v. Gore ruling in the 2000 presidential election.

The campaign wants to give the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Legislature the authority to vacate Joe Biden’s Electoral College electors and select their own.

In a separate case, Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly filed a petition to the Supreme Court last week that contends the Pennsylvania Supreme Court wrongly dismissed his case.

The U.S. Supreme Court previously rejected Kelly’s request for an emergency order blocking Pennsylvania from certifying the 2020 election results.

