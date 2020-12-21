https://www.oann.com/u-s-charges-libyan-man-in-1988-pam-am-flight-103-bombing/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-charges-libyan-man-in-1988-pam-am-flight-103-bombing



FILE PHOTO: A December 23, 1988 file photo shows Scottish rescue workers and crash investigators search the area around the cockpit of Pan Am flight 103 in a farmer’s field east of Lockerbie, Scotland.REUTERS/Greg Bos KM/CLH/ FILE PHOTO: A December 23, 1988 file photo shows Scottish rescue workers and crash investigators search the area around the cockpit of Pan Am flight 103 in a farmer’s field east of Lockerbie, Scotland.REUTERS/Greg Bos KM/CLH/

December 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against another suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people, most of them Americans.

The suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is a Libyan intelligence official charged with two criminal counts related to the bombing. The Wall Street Journal reported last week the suspect is in custody in Libya and will be extradited to the United States to stand trial. One person was found guilty in Scotland of the Lockerbie bombing in 2001 and freed in 2009 on compassionate release grounds.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball and David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

