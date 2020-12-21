https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/u-s-senator-prosecute-jail-anyone-involved-voter-fraud/

A report from Real Clear Investigations recently revealed that in Georgia alone, more than 1,700 people were identified as having cast two ballots in the 2020 election – in violation of the law which makes that action a felony.

State officials revealed in the report that none of those fraudulent votes was canceled, and so far, not one of the cheaters has been prosecuted.

That must come to an end, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, says.

.@SenTedCruz in Savannah: “It is time to end voter fraud. It is time to expose voter fraud. It is time to take anyone who was involved in voter fraud and prosecute them and put them in jail.” @OANN pic.twitter.com/cEaFX5H7kC — Jenn Pellegrino OAN (@JennPellegrino) December 19, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“We are fighting together the defend the nation,” he said. “Let me tell what we also need to do. It is time to end voter fraud. It is time to expose voter fraud. It is time to take anyone who was involved in voter fraud and prosecute them and put them in jail.

“Our democracy matters. Our Constitution matters. Our Bill of Rights matters. America matters. And the state of Georgia will rise to defend the United States of America…..”

The The Washington Examiner said the Cruz comments came at a weekend rally in Georgia where he was promoting the candidacies of Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

They are in runoff elections against challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

At issue will be control of the U.S. Senate. The Republicans now hold a 50-48 edge in the body, so Democrats would be required to win both seats, and then would have the majority only based on the vote of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

If the GOP wins either or both seats, they remain in control of the U.S. Senate.

Cruz’ remarks, the report said, came only a few days after President Trump retweeted attorney Lin Wood’s idea the president could prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger because he believes they failed to battle voter fraud.

Wood’s statement had been: “President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans.’ He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”

Georgia was one of the states where 2020 election results are suspect, with the president holding a large lead at the end of election day, only to have sudden surges of ballots for Joe Biden, like what happened in other states, appear suddenly to be counted.

The state finished its vote count with Biden in the lead by only 12,000 votes.

“They cheated, and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it,” Trump told a rally audience just weeks ago. “And they’re going to try and rig this [runoff] election, too.”

The post U.S. senator: Prosecute and jail anyone involved in voter fraud appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

