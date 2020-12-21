https://www.oann.com/uk-regulator-fines-charles-schwabs-unit-nearly-9-million-pounds/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-regulator-fines-charles-schwabs-unit-nearly-9-million-pounds

December 21, 2020

(Reuters) – Britain’s markets regulator has fined U.S.-listed Charles Schwab’s UK business 8.96 million pounds for failing to protect client assets, carrying out a regulated activity without permission and making a false statement to the watchdog.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said https://bit.ly/2WxaXN4 on Monday the breaches, which occurred between August 2017 and April 2019 affected retail customers at the financial services firm.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru)

