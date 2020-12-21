https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/rudy-giuliani-on-election-investigation

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and personal lawyer for President Trump, joined the Glenn Beck Radio Program with some important updates on his continuing investigation into the presidential election and to discuss the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Watch the video below:







Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

