https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/video-patriots-storm-oregon-capitol-legislature-meets-secret-public-excluded-police-protect-corrupt-politicians/

In a move that would make the Chinese Communist Party gush with envy, the Oregon state legislature took the bold move of holding secret floor sessions on Monday to pass a few bills involving the Covid shutdown. Patriots were having none of that.

Though the capitol was closed to the public and main entrance fenced off, a large group of patriots descended on the building to try and make their way in to participate in the legislative process. They were met by riot squads from the Oregon State Police and Salem Police Department. These officers essentially did the bidding of the corrupt politicians and worked to keep the public out. The riot cops deployed pepper spray and shot several people with rubber pellets, many of whom were seniors and petite women.

A left wing “journalist” from Willamette Week accidentally reported the truth:

From earlier: police reinforcements arrive, impact munitions deployed at very close range pic.twitter.com/NBawRhgTUs — Laura Jedeed, Space Professional (@LauraJedeed) December 21, 2020

TRENDING: “Big News Coming Out Of Pennsylvania”- Trump Tweets: “Very Big Illegal Ballot Drop”

Somehow, certain pro-state media were allowed inside and were able to report from within:

Protesters have found an entryway into the front of the Oregon capitol. Not clear how they made it this far into antechamber. Police swarming place now. #orleg pic.twitter.com/nYXZ2JqOl3 — Tim A. Gruver (@T_TimeForce) December 21, 2020

Oregon state police talking to pandemic shutdown protesters telling them to move away from the door or face arrest. They say doors, windows broken in past hours. #orleg pic.twitter.com/SsvMFxzMiq — Tim A. Gruver (@T_TimeForce) December 21, 2020

Others had to abide by the orders from police and were forced to remain outside. Note that the orders from the police truck referred to the citizens as “subjects” as if to imply that the government is the crown. They ordered everyone to leave the capitol property, saying they were trespassing on public property. Police apparently deployed tear gas at one point, and one dude throws the canister back in the building.

They knocked that elderly man to the ground. https://t.co/8Ci8srVal5 — Villain 🏴‍☠️ (@VillainReport) December 21, 2020

Of course leave it to the deranged leftist media to side with the state secrecy and slander the patriots, as Dirk VanderHart reports for Oregon Public Broadcasting:

A special legislative session at the Oregon Capitol got off to a chaotic start on Monday with far-right protesters storming the statehouse while calling on lawmakers and the governor to reopen the state economy and end the restrictions aimed at curbing the coronavirus. The Oregon State Police declared an unlawful assembly as a growing number of protesters pushed their way through the Capitol doors chanting, “let us in” and “arrest Kate Brown.” Police officers donned gas masks as they squared off with protesters, some of whom carried firearms and bear spray, and many of whom were not wearing masks. Among the protesters were members of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group based in Vancouver, Washington, that attracts white supremacists and has engaged in violence. Oregon State Police reported that officers were sprayed with “some kind of chemical agent” twice while trying to repel people from the building. Officers had arrested three people as of early afternoon, including a 41-year-old man who state police said sprayed bear mace at police. Those arrests did not dissuade demonstrators, some of whom shattered glass doors into the Capitol while demanding to be let inside. Some members of the crowd harassed or assaulted journalists reporting on the event.

This is a protest organized by Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group that frequently demonstrates in the Portland area. pic.twitter.com/LMciXdQgIB — Dirk VanderHart (@dirquez) December 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

