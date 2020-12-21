https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/watch-robert-e-lee-statue-latest-canceled/

Gen. Robert E. Lee, a descendant of signers of the Declaration of Independence, a graduate of the United States Military Academy and a hero of the war with Mexico who married a great-granddaughter of Martha Washington, has been canceled at the U.S. Capitol.

The statue had stood adjacent to George Washington for 111 years but now will be moved to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

It was Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who once appeared in blackface and advocated for infanticide, who created a team to remove the statue, one of two the state is allowed to have in the Capitol building.

Replacing Lee will be a statute of Barbara Rose Johns.

“The Confederacy is a symbol of Virginia’s racist and divisive history, and it is past time we tell our story with images of perseverance, diversity, and inclusion,” Northam’s statement said. “I look forward to seeing a trailblazing young woman of color represent Virginia in the U.S. Capitol, where visitors will learn about Barbara Johns’ contributions to America and be empowered to create positive change in their communities just like she did.”

4:02 am. 12/21/20. Crypt of the US Capitol. pic.twitter.com/2ttGecsj5B — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) December 21, 2020

The removal of the statue is part of a movement accelerated by the protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd calling for a reassessment of major figures in American history.

In Lee’s case, it was his decision, after years of serving with honor for American forces, to lead the Confederate forces..

At the end of the Civil War, Lee was granted parole to return to his home, as President Lincoln had wished.

He became president of what now is Washington and Lee University.

