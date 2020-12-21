https://justthenews.com/government/security/west-point-accuses-more-70-cadets-cheating-math-exam-worst-academic-scandal-70s?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

More than 70 cadets at West Point have been accused of cheating on a math exam that was administered remotely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The incident is the U.S. Military Academy’s worst academic scandal in nearly 45 years.

Almost 60 cadets admitted to cheating and have mostly been enrolled in a rehabilitation program. They will be on probation for the duration of their time at West Point. Several cadets resigned, and some face hearings that may result in expulsion.

“A cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, or tolerate those who do” is the prestigious academy’s moral code, which is etched in stone on the historic campus.

Initially, professors determined that 72 first-year cadets (plebes), and one second-year cadet (yearling), had cheated on a calculus final exam in May. Each student made the same error on one portion of the test.

Several cases were dismissed due to lack of evidence, and four cadets resigned. Of the remaining 67 honor code cases, 55 were found to be in violation and enrolled in the school’s Willful Admission Program, in which they will be matched with a mentor and write journals and essays about their experience.

“There’s no excuse for cheating when the fundamental code for cadets is that they should not lie, cheat or steal,” said West Point law professor Tim Bakken. “Therefore when the military tries to downplay effects of cheating at the academy, we’re really downplaying the effects on the military as a whole. We rely on the military to tell us honestly when we should fight wars, and when we can win them.”

West Point’s chief of staff, Army Colonel Mark Weathers, said on Monday that while he is “disappointed” in the actions of the cadets, he does not believe the incident would have occurred had the exam taken place on campus.

