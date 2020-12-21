https://www.theepochtimes.com/white-houses-dr-birx-visited-family-for-thanksgiving-after-warning-against-travel_3627662.html

A top White House health official has admitted to visiting family for Thanksgiving after repeatedly warning against traveling for the holiday. Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, went to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island, in Delaware, accompanied by three generations of her family from two different households, the Associated Press reported. Birx told the outlet: “I did not go to Delaware for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving.” She said they did share a meal while at the house during the roughly 50-hour visit. Birx said everyone on the top was part of her “immediate household,” even though they live in two different houses. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment. Birx was one of the top two most influential health officials on the White House task force. She and Dr. Anthony Fauci convinced President Donald Trump to push for …

